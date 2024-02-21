紐時賞析／被斷網、面臨生命危險 加薩記者報導愈來愈受限

Light Shed by Reporters on Gaza War Is Fading

看不見的戰爭 媒體報導加薩愈來愈受限

To many people outside the Gaza Strip, the war flashes by as a doomscroll of headlines and casualty tolls and photos of screaming children, the bloody shreds of somebody else’s anguish.

對許多加薩走廊以外的人們而言，這場戰爭在螢幕滾動的負面新聞、傷亡數字、尖叫孩童的照片，以及他人痛苦的血淋淋碎片中閃過。

But the true scale of death and destruction is impossible to grasp, the details hazy and shrouded by internet and cellphone blackouts that obstruct communication, restrictions barring international journalists and the extreme, often life-threatening challenges of reporting as a local journalist from Gaza.

然而，死亡和破壞的真實規模根本不可能掌握，相關細節模糊且被遮蔽，因為網際網路和手機訊號中斷阻礙通訊，各種管制阻擋國際記者進入，加薩當地記者報導時則面臨極端、經常危及生命的挑戰。

There are pinholes in the murk, apertures such as the Instagram feeds of Gaza photographers and a small number of testimonies that slip through. With every passing week, however, the light dims as those documenting the war leave, quit or die. Reporting from Gaza has come to seem pointlessly risky to some local journalists, who despair of moving the rest of the world to act.

不過，黑暗中仍有小孔透出光，如加薩攝影師的Instagram動態及少量目擊證詞。然而，一周一周過去，光線變得黯淡，因為那些記錄戰爭的人離開、去職和死亡。對一些當地記者而言，來自加薩的報導似乎是在冒著毫無意義的風險，他們對於推動世界各地採取行動感到絕望。

“I survived death multiple times and put myself in danger” to document the war, Ismail al-Dahdouh, a Gaza reporter, wrote in an Instagram post in January to announce he was quitting journalism. Yet a world “that doesn’t know the meaning of humanity” had not acted to stop it.

記錄戰爭的一名加薩記者達赫杜一月在Instagram宣布退出新聞業，他寫到，「我多次躲過死亡，而又投身險境」，然而，一個「不知人性意義」的世界沒有採取行動阻止戰爭。

The New York Times and other major international outlets have evacuated Palestinian journalists who were working for them in Gaza, though some Western news agencies still have local teams there.

紐約時報和其他主要國際媒體機構，已撤離過去在加薩工作的巴勒斯坦記者，儘管尚有一些西方媒體機構在加薩仍有當地團隊。

Apart from those, only Gaza journalists have been working there since the war began.

此外，自戰爭開打以來，只有加薩記者一直在當地。

“Israel is afraid of the Palestinian narrative and of Palestinian journalists,” said Khawla al-Khalidi, 34, a Gaza TV journalist for Al-Arabiya, a well-known regional Arabic-language TV channel. “They’re trying to silence us by cutting the networks.”

知名區域性阿拉伯語電視頻道「阿拉伯衛星電視台」加薩電視記者、34歲的卡瓦拉．哈利迪表示：「以色列害怕巴勒斯坦的陳述和巴勒斯坦記者，他們試圖切斷網路讓我們噤聲。」

The war has damaged or severed communications networks, making it nearly impossible for most Gaza residents to give interviews to foreign media outlets. Telecommunications have disappeared entirely more than half a dozen times during the conflict.

戰爭破壞或切斷了通訊網，使加薩居民幾乎不可能接受外媒採訪。衝突期間，電信通訊完全消失六次以上。

It falls to Gaza journalists, mostly working for Palestinian or regional Arabic-language outlets such as Al Jazeera, or young freelancers equipped with little more than Instagram, to bring scraps of Gaza’s reality to outsiders.

採訪任務落在加薩記者肩上，他們大多是為巴勒斯坦或半島電視台等區域阿拉伯語媒體工作，或是只有Instagram的年輕自由記者，他們把加薩現狀的片段帶給外面的人們。

Al-Khalidi, the Al-Arabiya journalist, said she had never considered leaving journalism, even as the job got impossibly difficult, far worse than in the previous wars she had covered.

阿拉伯衛星電視台記者哈利迪表示，她從沒考慮過要離開新聞業，即使這份工作變得異常困難，遠比她先前報導過的戰爭糟糕。

“We’re not just reporting on what is happening. We’re already part of what is happening,” she said.

她說：「我們不只報導發生的事。我們已成為這些事一部分。」

文／Vivian Yee, Abu Bakr Bashir and Gaya Gupta 譯／羅方妤