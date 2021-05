長征5號墜落恐傷及無辜？ 學者：比被雷打到機率還低

前幾天小編的同事在抱怨時,有這麼一個對話: A: You know what? Kristina took credit for my idea in the pitch meeting this morning. “Feminists' views on dating apps” is my idea. Mine! How could she do that?(你知道嗎?Kristina 在今天早上的選題會上搶我功勞。「女性主義者對約會軟體的看法」是我的點子。我的!她怎麼可以那樣做?) B: Been there. Last time she stole my idea and

2021-05-09 07:11