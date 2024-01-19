開箱你的英文素養力／別人背離了真相，只有她選擇留下

世界上的記者多到數不清，但你聽說過戰地記者嗎？112年國中英語會考的題組文章，提到Marie Colvin這位戰地記者，她為了報導付諸生命、讓世人們了解真相、一起阻止戰爭。

在近幾年的英文素養題組中，有許多跨領域的題目，本題測驗同學在英語閱讀中，釐清文章內容的因果關係，並透過上下文推斷文意；同學請先動動腦，自己先做題目！在動筆前，記得先看Yvonne老師的重要提示哦！

※ Yvonne老師解題技巧

先看題目、再回去看文章找答案，才能快速地找出關鍵字

e.g. 第二題關鍵字：empathy

e.g. 文章關鍵字：Marie Colvin / reporter

※ 考題練習

Marie Colvin was a world-famous war reporter. She was born in New York, USA, in 1956 and died in Homs, Syria, in 2012.

When she was a student at Yale University, Colvin decided that she wanted to be a reporter in the future. She joined the Sunday Times, a UK newspaper, in 1985 and soon became its Middle East reporter. Besides the Middle East, she also reported from other parts of the world: Chechnya, Kosovo and Sri Lanka, for example. When she was reporting on the war in Sri Lanka, she lost her left eye. But that never stopped her. She still went to dangerous places that few reporters wanted to visit and stayed when others left.

Colvin showed great empathy in her stories. For her, war reporting was not just some quick interviews and a few photos. She wrote about real people and their real lives. Her writing made you feel so strongly about these people’s stories, just like they were your own. She hoped that through her work the world would understand what really happened in war, and would take action to stop the fighting.

On February 22, 2012, the day after she gave her report on the war in Homs, Colvin was killed when the house she was staying in was attacked. She always knew what price a war reporter might have to pay. She already lost an eye before. This time, she gave her life to the work she could not give up — telling the true stories to the world.

& war (n) 戰爭

( ) 1. What is the reading mostly about?

(A) Marie Colvin’s war reports.

(B) Marie Colvin’s working life.

(C) Marie Colvin’s schooldays at Yale.

(D) Marie Colvin’s experiences in Homs.

( ) 2. What does it mean when someone has empathy?

(A) They are good at taking war photos.

(B) They like to read other people’s life stories.

(C) They are able to understand how other people feel.

(D) They are good at helping people change their own lives.

( ) 3. Which is true about Marie Colvin?

(A) The chance to study at Yale made her leave her job in the Middle East.

(B) The experience in Sri Lanka did not change her way of reporting news.

(C) She was killed in Homs when she was interviewing soldiers there for her report.

(D) She was not sure what to do in the future until she worked for the Sunday Times.

一起跟著 Yvonne 老師來探究Marie Colvin的故事吧！

★ 國中必學單字 1. reporter (n.) 記者 2. be born (v.) 出生 (bear-bore-born 生育) 3. lose (v.) 失去 (lose-lost-lost) 4. few (adj.) 很少；不多 5. story (n.) 新聞報導 6. through (prep.) 透過；利用 7. pay (v.) 支付；付出代價

★ 實用字彙片語 1. university (n.) 大學 2. Middle East (n.) 中東 3. empathy (n.) 同理心；同感，共鳴 4. quick interview (n.) 快速採訪 5. take action (phr.) 採取行動 6. give one’s life to … (phr.) 將一生付諸於……

【解答】

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)