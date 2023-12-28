會考生活英語／【火車廣播篇】檢查員查票
★ 單字
1. ticket [ˈtɪk.ɪt] 票 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）
2. arrive [əˈraɪv] 到達 (v.) （國中基礎1200字）
3. National [ˈnæʃ.ən.əl] 國家的 (adj.)（國中基礎1200字）
4. number [ˈnʌm.bɚ] 數字 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. inspector 檢查員
2. conductor's office 售票員辦公室
3. carriage number 2 第二車廂
Broadcast on the train
火車上廣播
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Moreover,/ the train will arrive at our next stop,/ which is Taichung Station, /in about 15 minutes.
此外,火車即將抵達下一站,台中車站,大約十五分鐘內。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Furthermore, the bus will arrive at our next stop, which is Hualien Station, in about 10 minutes.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What does the speaker request from the listeners?
(A) Have their tickets ready.
(B) Pay for tickets with a credit card.
(C) Show affection to their families.
2. According to the announcement, which is true?
(A) There are many snacks on the train.
(B) The train will arrive at Taichung Station soon.
(C) The train is delayed for 2 hours.
解答:
1. ( A ) 2. ( B )
動手做做看的解答
Furthermore,/the bus will arrive at our next stop,/ which is Hualien Station, /in about 10 minutes.
