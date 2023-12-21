聽新聞
會考生活英語／【學校篇】如何成為藝術家

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴學校 基隆市輔大聖心高中 羅雅苓 編寫

★ 單字

1. both [boʊθ] 兩者都 (pron.) （國中基礎1200字）

2. question [ˈkwes.tʃən] 問題 (n.) （國中基礎1200字）

3. paint [peɪnt] 繪畫 (v.)（國中基礎1200字）

4. together [təˋgɛðɚ] 一起 (adv.)（國中基礎1200字）

★實用字詞：

1. Practice makes perfect. 熟能生巧

2. tools 工具

3. Good job. 很棒

4. Let's work hard together. 我們一起加油

During the Art Class

美術課

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Can you tell me/ how to be/ a great artist?

你可以告訴我如何成為一個很棒的藝術家嗎?

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Could you teach me how to become an excellent engineer?

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the main idea of this conversation?

(A)How to be a great artist.

(B)How to be a good math teacher.

(C)How to finish a painting.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Teacher Julia is an art teacher.

(B) Teacher Julia is a math teacher.

(C) Teacher Julia is a PE teacher.

解答:

1. ( A ) 2. ( A )

動手做做看的解答

Could you teach me/ how to become/ an excellent engineer?

藝術家 國中會考生活英語

會考生活英語／【學校篇】如何成為藝術家

