
會考生活英語／【學校篇】如何成為藝術家
★ 單字
1. both [boʊθ] 兩者都 (pron.) （國中基礎1200字）
2. question [ˈkwes.tʃən] 問題 (n.) （國中基礎1200字）
3. paint [peɪnt] 繪畫 (v.)（國中基礎1200字）
4. together [təˋgɛðɚ] 一起 (adv.)（國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. Practice makes perfect. 熟能生巧
2. tools 工具
3. Good job. 很棒
4. Let's work hard together. 我們一起加油
During the Art Class
美術課
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Can you tell me/ how to be/ a great artist?
你可以告訴我如何成為一個很棒的藝術家嗎?
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Could you teach me how to become an excellent engineer?
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is the main idea of this conversation?
(A)How to be a great artist.
(B)How to be a good math teacher.
(C)How to finish a painting.
2. According to the conversation, which is true?
(A) Teacher Julia is an art teacher.
(B) Teacher Julia is a math teacher.
(C) Teacher Julia is a PE teacher.
解答:
1. ( A ) 2. ( A )
動手做做看的解答
Could you teach me/ how to become/ an excellent engineer?
