聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】暑期出遊安排

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴學校 基隆市輔大聖心高中 羅雅苓 編寫

★ 單字

1. summer [ˈsʌm.ɚ] 夏天 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）

2. time [taɪm] 時間 (n.) （國中基礎1200字）

3. money [ ˈmʌn.i] 金錢 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）

★實用字詞：

1. Tokyo Tower 東京塔

2. Sensoji Temple 淺草寺

3. drop it 別再說了

Discuss Summer Travel with Mom

跟媽媽討論暑假旅行

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We are Disney fans/ so we want to/ revisit the park /again and again.

我們是迪士尼的粉絲，所以我們才想一再重遊迪士尼。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We are Jay Chou’s fans so we want to listen to his music over and over again.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the main idea of this conversation?

(A)They are talking about summer vacation.

(B)They are talking about a test.

(C)They are spoiled kid

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Jennifer and Billy want to go to Australia this winter.

(B) Jennifer and Billy want to go to revisit Disneyland.

(C) Jennifer and Billy want to watch a famous movie.

解答:

1. ( A ) 2. ( B )

動手做做看的解答

We are Jay Chou’s fans /so we want to/ listen to his music/ over and over again.

國中會考生活英語 暑假 會話

延伸閱讀

會考衝刺系列／最基礎也最常考的標點符號

會考生活英語／【職場篇】歡迎新同事

會考生活英語／【看診篇】牙痛找牙醫

會考生活英語／【搭車篇】乘坐計程車

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】暑期出遊安排

★ 單字 1. summer [ˈsʌm.ɚ] 夏天 (n.)（國中基礎1200字） 2. time [taɪm] 時間 (n.) （國中基礎1200字） 3. money [ ˈmʌn.

113學測社會科／考題趨勢及時事總整理 觀光逆差、以巴衝突考前必看

113年學測將在明（2024）年的1月20至22日舉行，社會科為最後一天的壓軸考科，考試時間從12：50至14：40，時長110分鐘。根據大考中心公布之社會科參考試卷題型，試卷內容包含選擇題型（單選題）、非選題型（填充題、問答題、繪圖題、製表題）與混合題型，總分144分。

113學測國寫／掌握知性情意題奪分關鍵 考題解析、佳作範本一次看

113年學測將在明（2024）年的1月20、21、22日舉行，其中，國語文寫作能力測驗（以下簡稱國寫）為第二天的壓軸考科，考試時間15：20至16：50，共90分鐘。《聯合新聞網》以今年學測的國寫題目為例，為考生統整佳作範本及測驗評分的重點解析，掌握國寫奪分關鍵！

公民時事題／男子控刑法誹謗罪違憲 憲法法庭釋憲怎麼說？

一、 時事掃描：刑法誹謗罪違憲？憲法法庭宣告合憲...

紐時賞析／加薩醫院亂成一團 大批難民湧入、資源嚴重短缺

“Red!” “Yellow!” “Green!”

圖表看時事／COP28化石燃料爭議 圖解各國態度、減碳現狀及目標

「淘汰化石燃料！實踐氣候正義！」十二日一大早氣候人士就聚在杜拜世博城大門前高舉布條、呼喊口號，向準備入場的各國談判代表喊... 未納「淘汰化石燃料」 COP28峰會決議草案難產

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。