會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】暑期出遊安排
★ 單字
1. summer [ˈsʌm.ɚ] 夏天 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）
2. time [taɪm] 時間 (n.) （國中基礎1200字）
3. money [ ˈmʌn.i] 金錢 (n.)（國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. Tokyo Tower 東京塔
2. Sensoji Temple 淺草寺
3. drop it 別再說了
Discuss Summer Travel with Mom
跟媽媽討論暑假旅行
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
We are Disney fans/ so we want to/ revisit the park /again and again.
我們是迪士尼的粉絲，所以我們才想一再重遊迪士尼。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We are Jay Chou’s fans so we want to listen to his music over and over again.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is the main idea of this conversation?
(A)They are talking about summer vacation.
(B)They are talking about a test.
(C)They are spoiled kid
2. According to the conversation, which is true?
(A) Jennifer and Billy want to go to Australia this winter.
(B) Jennifer and Billy want to go to revisit Disneyland.
(C) Jennifer and Billy want to watch a famous movie.
解答:
1. ( A ) 2. ( B )
動手做做看的解答
We are Jay Chou’s fans /so we want to/ listen to his music/ over and over again.
