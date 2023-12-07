聽新聞
會考生活英語／【職場篇】歡迎新同事
★ 單字
1. new [nuː] 新的 (adj.)（國中基礎1200字）
2. welcome [ˈwel.kəm] 歡迎 (v.) （國中基礎1200字）
3. join [dʒɔɪn] 加入 (v.)（國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. coworker 同事
2. department 部門
3. assistance 協助
4. specialty 專長
5. programming程式設計
Welcome a New Coworker
歡迎新同事
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Please feel free to/ ask me/ if you have/ any questions.
如果你有任何問題都可以問我。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
If you need any further information, please feel free to contact me.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is Nick’s specialty?
(A) programming
(B) computer graphics
(C) complaining
2. According to the conversation, which is true?
(A) Nick is a new coworker.
(B) Nick is disappointed.
(C) Nick is planning to get married.
解答:
1. ( A ) 2. ( A )
動手做做看的解答
If you need/ any further information, /please feel free to /contact me.
