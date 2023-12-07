會考生活英語／【職場篇】歡迎新同事

★ 單字

1. new [nuː] 新的 (adj.)（國中基礎1200字） 2. welcome [ˈwel.kəm] 歡迎 (v.) （國中基礎1200字） 3. join [dʒɔɪn] 加入 (v.)（國中基礎1200字）

★實用字詞：

1. coworker 同事 2. department 部門 3. assistance 協助 4. specialty 專長 5. programming程式設計

Welcome a New Coworker

歡迎新同事

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Please feel free to/ ask me/ if you have/ any questions.

如果你有任何問題都可以問我。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you need any further information, please feel free to contact me.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is Nick’s specialty?

(A) programming

(B) computer graphics

(C) complaining

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Nick is a new coworker.

(B) Nick is disappointed.

(C) Nick is planning to get married.

解答:

1. ( A ) 2. ( A )

動手做做看的解答

If you need/ any further information, /please feel free to /contact me.