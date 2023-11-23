聽新聞
會考生活英語／【搭車篇】乘坐計程車
★ 單字
1. court [ kort ]法庭、法院(n)（國中基礎1200字）
2. slowly [ˋslolɪ] 緩慢地（國中基礎1200字）
3. carefully [ˋkɛrfəlɪ] 小心翼翼地（國中基礎1200字）
4. take [tek] 花費（國中基礎1200字）
5. minute [ˋmɪnɪt] 分鐘（國中基礎1200字）
6. credit card [ˋkrɛdɪt ͵kɑrd] 信用卡(n) （國中基礎1200字）
★實用字詞：
1. I’d like to… 我想要…
2. Where are you heading? 你要去哪裡?
3. in a hurry 趕時間
4. pay with 使用…支付
Take a Taxi
搭車篇
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The streets/ are heavy with traffic/ at this time/ of the day.
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
The supermarket is crowded with people at this time of the day.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where will the man heading?
(A) a movie theater
(B) a concert
(C) a court
2. According to the conversation, which is true?
(A) It’ll take about 10 minutes to the court.
(B) The traffic is not heavy.
(C) The man will pay with a credit card.
解答:
1. (C) 2. (C)
動手做做看的解答
The supermarket /is crowded with people/ at this time/ of the day.
