會考生活英語／【搭車篇】乘坐計程車

★ 單字

1. court [ kort ]法庭、法院(n)(國中基礎1200字) 2. slowly [ˋslolɪ] 緩慢地(國中基礎1200字) 3. carefully [ˋkɛrfəlɪ] 小心翼翼地(國中基礎1200字) 4. take [tek] 花費(國中基礎1200字) 5. minute [ˋmɪnɪt] 分鐘(國中基礎1200字) 6. credit card [ˋkrɛdɪt ͵kɑrd] 信用卡(n) (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞:

1. I’d like to… 我想要… 2. Where are you heading? 你要去哪裡? 3. in a hurry 趕時間 4. pay with 使用…支付

Take a Taxi

搭車篇

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

The streets/ are heavy with traffic/ at this time/ of the day.

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

The supermarket is crowded with people at this time of the day.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where will the man heading?

(A) a movie theater

(B) a concert

(C) a court

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) It’ll take about 10 minutes to the court.

(B) The traffic is not heavy.

(C) The man will pay with a credit card.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (C)

動手做做看的解答

The supermarket /is crowded with people/ at this time/ of the day.