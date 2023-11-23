快訊

黃珊珊深夜貼文：柯文哲將以民眾黨總統參選人拚戰到底

會考生活英語／【搭車篇】乘坐計程車

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴學校 基隆市輔大聖心高中 羅雅苓 編寫

★ 單字

1. court [ kort ]法庭、法院(n)（國中基礎1200字）

2. slowly [ˋslolɪ]  緩慢地（國中基礎1200字）

3. carefully  [ˋkɛrfəlɪ] 小心翼翼地（國中基礎1200字）

4. take [tek] 花費（國中基礎1200字）

5. minute [ˋmɪnɪt] 分鐘（國中基礎1200字）

6. credit card [ˋkrɛdɪt ͵kɑrd] 信用卡(n) （國中基礎1200字）

★實用字詞：

1. I’d like to… 我想要…

2. Where are you heading? 你要去哪裡?

3. in a hurry 趕時間

4. pay with 使用…支付

Take a Taxi

搭車篇

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The streets/ are heavy with traffic/ at this time/ of the day.

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The supermarket is crowded with people at this time of the day.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where will the man heading?

(A) a movie theater

(B) a concert

(C) a court

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) It’ll take about 10 minutes to the court.

(B) The traffic is not heavy.

(C) The man will pay with a credit card.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (C)

動手做做看的解答

The supermarket /is crowded with people/ at this time/ of the day.

國中會考生活英語

