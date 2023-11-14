紐時賞析／加拿大有納粹？機密名單可望近期公諸於世

Nazis in Canada? A Secret List With Answers May Soon Be Released.

加拿大有納粹？機密名單可望近期公諸於世

For 37 years, Canada has kept close guard on an explosive roster of names.

過去37年來，加拿大一直嚴密看管一份爆炸性名單。

The classified report lists 883 possible Nazi war criminals who found harbor in the country after World War II, and many believe it offers insights into exactly what the government knew about how they got there, the extent to which they were investigated and why most escaped prosecution.

這份機密報告列出二戰結束後，883名以加拿大作為避風港的納粹戰犯嫌疑人，而許多人相信，該報告提供政府對此事知道多少的內情，包括他們如何來到加拿大、接受了多大程度調查，以及為何絕大多數逃過起訴。

Canada’s strong privacy laws and government secrecy have keep the report confidential, but a recent political blunder may crack it open.

鑒於加拿大嚴格的隱私法規以及政府保密，該報告始終未解密，但近期的政治烏龍有望打破現狀。

Last September, Canadian lawmakers used the occasion of a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honor Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian Canadian man who volunteered for the Nazi Waffen-SS, a combat group that also oversaw concentration camps during the Holocaust.

今年9月，加拿大國會議員在烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基來訪之際，表揚了一名烏克蘭裔加拿大人洪卡；他曾自願加入納粹武裝親衛隊，該部隊於二戰大屠殺期間也負責看管集中營。

Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is discussing whether the time has come to unseal the report. The deliberations began before the celebration of Hunka, said Anthony Housefather, a member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party caucus who has been the primary political proponent of declassification. But the episode has increased pressure on the government to finally act.

如今，加拿大總理杜魯多政府正在討論，將這份報告解密的時機是否到了。杜魯多的自由黨黨團成員、支持解密的主要政治推手之一豪斯法特說，相關審議在洪卡被表揚之前就已展開。但這起事件增加了政府採取行動的壓力。

In brief remarks to reporters after Hunka was feted in Parliament, Trudeau said “top public servants are looking very carefully into the releasing the secret list, including digging into the archives.”

洪卡於國會受禮遇後，杜魯多簡短回應記者說：「高層公務員正非常謹慎評估是否公開機密名單，包括挖掘歷史檔案」。

He added: “We’re going to make recommendations.”

他補充說：「我們將提出建議」。

Precisely why the report, the second part of a 1986 inquiry into war criminals in Canada, was classified — even as the first part was released that year — has never been made clear. But some Ukrainian Canadians, whose communities included some former Nazis, bitterly opposed the inquiry, viewing it as a witch hunt and a smear.

這份報告是1986年針對加拿大戰犯調查的第二部分，為什麼列為機密確切原因至今不明，儘管第一部分當年已發表。不過，社群內包括前納粹成員的部分烏克蘭裔加拿大人強烈反對調查，認為調查是政治迫害與抹黑。

The United States has steadily declassified millions of pages of documents related to Nazi war crimes and their perpetrators under a special 1998 disclosure law.

美國已依據1998年的一項特殊披露法令，陸續解密了與納粹戰爭罪及戰犯相關的數百萬頁文件。

In Canada, Jewish groups and scholars have been seeking the release of the report for decades.

數十年來，加拿大的猶太組織與學者一直尋求公開這些報告。

Of four former Nazis charged by Canada with war crimes and crimes against humanity since 1986, when they became crimes under Canadian law, none were convicted. Prosecutions and deportations failed largely because of problems with evidence.

1986年，加拿大將戰爭罪與反人道罪寫入法律，加國政府以此起訴了4名前納粹成員，但無人遭定罪。起訴與驅逐大多因證據問題而失敗。

文／Ian Austen 譯／陳曉慈