會考生活英語／【校園篇】假期出遊

★ 單字

1. artist [‘ɑrtɪst ] 藝術家(n) (國中基礎1200字) 2. Tokyo [‘tokɪo] 東京(n) (國中基礎1200字) 3. temple [‘tɛmp!] 神殿、寺廟(n) (國中基礎1200字) 4. perfect [ ‘pәːfikt ]完美的、完成的(adj) 使…完美(vt) (國中基礎1200字) 5. actor ['æktɚ] 男演員(n) (國中基礎1200字) 6. admire [əd’maɪr] 欽佩、讚賞(vt) (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞:

1. How was...? 那…如何? 2. I’ve heard that…… 我聽說… 3. as well 也

During the lunch time.

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I’ve heard that/ you came to many temples/ with your family.

我聽說/你去了許多寺廟/跟你的家人

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I’ve heard that she visited a lot of museums with her classmates.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Which city was Maison visited this summer?

(A)Thailand

(B)Tokyo

(C)Australia

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Maison is an actor.

(B) Maison’s mother is a teacher.

(C) Maison had a good time in Tokyo this summer.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (C)

動手做做看

I’ve heard that /she visited a lot of museums/ with her classmates.