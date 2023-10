會考生活英語／【學校篇】加入社團

★ 單字

club [klʌb] (n.)社團(國中基礎1200字) semester [səˈmes.tɚ](n.)學期 (國中基礎1200字) quite [kwaɪt](adv.)相當(國中基礎1200字) future [ˋfjutʃɚ](n.)未來 (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞:

be skilled at + N. 擅長於+N make 3-point shots 投三分球 try one’s best 盡最大的能力 How about…? 那...如何 as well 也 K-pop idol 南韓流行偶像

During the club time

社團課時間

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I hope that/ I can dance/ as beautifully as/ my idol Lisa does/ in the near future.

我希望/我能跳舞跳得/一樣地優美如同/我的偶像Lisa跳的/在不久的將來。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I think that you need to work as hard as Betty does every day.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Which club is Barbie in?

A)School Basketball Team.

B)K-pop Dance Club.

C)Daydream Club.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

A)Ken is not good at playing sports.

B)Barbie is a big fan of K-pop culture.

C)Ken and Barbie are brother and sister.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (B)

動作做看看

I think that/ you need to work/ as hard as/ Betty does/ every day.