會考生活英語／【生活篇】寫日記

★ 單字

1. diary (n.)[ˋdaɪərɪ] 日記 (國中挑戰800字) keep a diary 寫日記 2. secret [ˋsikrɪt](n.) 秘密 (國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞:

1. would love/like to + VR 想要... 2. social media [ˋsoʃəl] [ˋmidɪə] 社群媒體 3. keep … to oneself 保留...給自己 4. prefer to + VR 比較喜歡... 5. right away 立刻 6. go online 上網 7. keep an eye on… 留意... 8. digital footprints 數位足跡 9. as well = also 也...

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I prefer to/ write down/ everything I think of/ right away,/ and I don’t need to/ go online/ to do that.

我比較喜歡/寫下/所有我想到的事情/立即地,/而且我不想要/上網/去做這件事。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I would love to go to the movies with my family this Saturday, so I will have to finish my homework before that.

考題練習:

1. What does Archer mean for his digital footprints?

(A) His footwear.

(B) His words on social media websites.

(C) Written words on his diary.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) Archer wants to buy a diary.

(B) Bob doesn’t want others to see his thoughts.

(C) They both use Twitter.

(D) Archer is going to buy a diary as well.

解答:

1. (B) 2. (B)

動手做做看的解答

I would love to/ go to the movies with my family/ this Saturday,/ so I will have to/ finish my homework/ before that.