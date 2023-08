會考生活英語／【生活篇】氣候變遷

★ 單字

1. record [ˈrek.ɚd ] n. 記錄(國中基礎1200字) 2. responsible [rɪˈspɑːn.sə.bəl] adj. 有責任的(國中基礎1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. reassert (v.) 重申 2. climate change 氣候變遷 3. global (adj.) 全球的

閱讀技巧:找出文章中的Signpost(標示語),以利閱讀。

First, the average global temperature and the sea surface temperature are higher than before. Second, there is more ice losing in Antarctic sea. (第一,全球均溫和海洋表面溫度皆比以往高。第二,更多南極區的冰正在消失。)

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Why is the temperature in summer getting higher?

(A) Climate change.

(B) Extreme weather.

(C) Wildfires.

2. Which of the following is NOT the evidence of climate change?

(A) The higher sea surface temperature.

(B) The losing ice in Antarctic area.

(C) The lower average global temperature.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) There is no extreme weather in Asia.

(B) This summer is probably the hottest ever.

(C) Scientists should pay more attention to the climate change.

解答:

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)