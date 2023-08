會考生活英語／【校園篇】「感肌12」新體驗

★ 單字

1. delicious [dɪˈlɪʃ.əs ] adj. 美味的(國中基礎1200字) 2. experience [ɪkˈspɪr.i.əns] v. 經歷(國中基礎1200字)

★ 實用字詞

1. famine (n.) 飢荒 2. precious (adj.) 珍貴的 3. suffer (v.) 受苦;受難

The two junior high school students are talking about “The 12-Hour Famine” activity.

2個國中生正在討論「感飢十二」活動。

閱讀技巧:找出長句中的主要主詞和動詞,以利閱讀。

Thanks to the activity, I realize (S + V) how precious the food is.

(多虧了此活動,我明白食物有多珍貴。)

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. What are the students talking about?

(A) A game.

(B) A subject.

(C) An activity.

2. What did the student do during The 12-Hour Famine activity?

(A) Having dinner with their family.

(B) Not having food.

(C) Playing games.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) Dora didn’t join the activity.

(B) Jenny used to finish all of the food each meal.

(C) The activity couldn’t help the hungry children.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)