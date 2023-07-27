會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】邀約好友旅行

★ 單字

1. special [ ˈspɛʃəl] (adj.) 特別的 國中基礎1200字 2. human[ˈhjumən] (adj.)人類的 國中挑戰800字 3. culture [ˈkʌlʧɚ] (n.) 文化 國中挑戰800字 4. discuss[dɪˈskʌs] (v.) 討論 國中挑戰800字 5. flight[ˈflaɪt]（n.)班機 國中挑戰800字

★ 實用字詞

1. How about + N/Ving…? (提議)那…如何？ 2. used to+ VR 曾經… 3. be fond of 喜歡 4. known for 因爲...而有名

After the school year ended on June 30, Amanda asked her best friend Sharon if she would love to go out with her.

6月30日期末後，Amanda邀好友Sharon一同出遊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I heard that/ there used to be/ a political prison/ there/ but now changed into/a Human Rights Culture Park!

我聽說/曾經有/一個政治犯監獄/在那裡/但現在變成/人權文化公園！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

She said that there once was a famous cinema here but now switched to a theme park!

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation, what may "it" be in the last three sentences?

(A) Green Island.

(B) A trip to Green Island.

(C) How to dive in Green Island.

(D) The weather in Green Island.

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) They think it’s too hot to go to Green Island.

(B) There is a park famous for experiencing the life of prisoners.

(C) Lots of people would want to visit Green Island during summer vacation.

(D) Anyone who wishes to visit Green Island can walk there easily.

解答：

1. (B) 2. (C)

動手做做看

She said that/ there once was/ a famous cinema/ here/ but now switched to/ a theme park!