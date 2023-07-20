會考生活英語／【校園篇】借用平板電腦

★ 單字

1. give back [gɪv ˈbæk ](v.) 歸還 (國中基礎1200字) 2. finish [fɪnɪʃ] (v.) 完成 (國中基礎1200字)

★實用字詞：

1. borrow …from… 從...借用... borrow (v.) 借用 2. How many Ns…? 多少[可數名詞]...? many + 可數複數名詞 much + 不可數名詞 3. as soon as possible 盡快

In the Admin Office, some students want to borrow iPads for the next period.

在行政辦公室裡，學生們下一堂課想要借用iPad。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

And/ don’t forget to/ give back/ the iPads/ as soon as possible/ when/ you/ finish/ your class.

然後/ 不要忘記/ 還回/ 平板/ 儘快地/ 當/ 你/ 完成/ 課堂時。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please remember to finish the homework as soon as possible when you arrive home.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation, what may be the word in the ________?

(A) are

(B) will

(C) want

(D) can

2. According to the conversation, which is true?

(A) The students want to buy some iPads.

(B) The students want to borrow the iPads and bring them home.

(C) There are 16 classes in the school.

(D) Student A and Student B have 14 other classmates.

解答:

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please/ remember/ to finish/ the homework/ as soon as possible/ when/ you/ arrive/ home.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (D)