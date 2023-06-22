會考生活英語／【建築篇】冰屋的功用

★ 單字

1. traditional [trəˋdɪʃən!] adj. 傳統的（國中挑戰800字） 2. platform [ˋplæt͵fɔrm] n. 平台、月台（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. shelter 遮蓋物；躲避處 2. community 社區、群體 3. adapt to 適應…

Igloos are good examples to show how smart people are to adapt to the environment.

冰屋是展示聰明人如何適應環境的好例子。

解題技巧：文轉圖方式

文轉圖的題目須從文章中找到關鍵的文字說明，例如文章中有說明到關於igloo外觀的資訊有以下幾點：

• Igloo are houses or shelters made of snow or ice.

• They are dome-shaped and are built with blocks of packed snow.

• The entrance of an igloo is very short and shaped like a tunnel.

換你練習看看：

根據此段文字說明Moving inside, we can see the sleeping or sitting area which is usually built on a platform that is higher than the entrance.可以如何描繪冰屋的內部格局？

1. Which is not mentioned in the paragraph?

(A) The shape of igloos.

(B) How to make an igloo.

(C) Who lives in the igloos.

(D) Different sizes of igloos.

2. According to the paragraph, which would the picture of an igloo?

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

解答：

換你練習看看：

內部示意圖如下。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A)