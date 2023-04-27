快訊

「買債大戶」換人做！銀行狂買債券 壽險業卻大砍原因曝光

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【生活篇】尋找失蹤寵物

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. information [ˌɪn.fɚˈmeɪ.ʃən ] n. 資訊（國中挑戰800字）

2. offer [ ɑː.fɚ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. contact v. 聯絡

2. return n. v. 歸來

Cindy is looking for her lost pet dog.

Cindy正在尋找她失蹤寵物狗。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I’m offering a reward／for his／safe return.

我會提供一個獎賞／為他的／安全歸來。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please share this flyer with anyone who might have seen him.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Where might you read the flyer?

(A) On TV.

(B) In a magazine.

(C) Around a park.

2. What may the word “reward” mean in the reading?

(A) Dog cookies.

(B) Some money.

(C) A male dog.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) Jimmy went missing when he went swimming in a river.

(B) Cindy must be very careful when she plays with Jimmy.

(C) If we see Jimmy, we can give him cookies to get close to him.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please share this flyer／with anyone／who might have seen him.

請分享這張傳單／給任何人／可能看到他。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題 會考 寵物 解答 失蹤

相關新聞

會考生活英語／【生活篇】尋找失蹤寵物

★ 單字 1. information [ˌɪn.fɚˈmeɪ.ʃən ] n. 資訊（國中挑戰800字） 2. offer [ ɑː.fɚ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字） ★ 實用字詞

會考生活英語／【校園篇】言語霸凌

★ 單字 1. guess [ɡes] v. 猜（國中基礎1200字） 2. share [ʃer] v. 分享（國中基礎1200字） ★ 實用字詞 1. speak ill of oth

圖表看時事／指揮中心5月起降級解編 疫情時代關鍵數字總整理

行政院長陳建仁昨天宣布，疫情指揮中心將於五月一日解編，結束一一九七天任務。指揮官王必勝表示，五一起「嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎」調整為第四類傳染病，指揮中心同日解編，由衛福部成立新冠肺炎防疫聯繫會報及專家諮詢小組，快篩實名制退場，清冠一號、抗病毒藥物及新冠疫苗仍維持公費，但施打疫苗，民眾需自付掛號費。

紐時賞析／ 2020年假訊息防衛戰 美國取得一定程度的成功

Not long after misinformation plagued the 2016 election, jou...

寫作教室／會考作文題型重大改變 過度解析恐陷「圖文並茂」困境

自106年始，會考寫作題型有了重大改變。從當年度〈在這樣的傳統習俗裡，我看見……〉，到111年〈多做多得〉（此次考試無須...

紐時賞析／全球權力鬥爭 顯示外交時代終結

President Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland to mark the 25t...

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦