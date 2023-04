會考生活英語／【生活篇】尋找失蹤寵物

★ 單字

1. information [ˌɪn.fɚˈmeɪ.ʃən ] n. 資訊(國中挑戰800字) 2. offer [ ɑː.fɚ] v. 提供(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. contact v. 聯絡 2. return n. v. 歸來

Cindy is looking for her lost pet dog.

Cindy正在尋找她失蹤的寵物狗。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I’m offering a reward/for his/safe return.

我會提供一個獎賞/為他的/安全歸來。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Please share this flyer with anyone who might have seen him.

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. Where might you read the flyer?

(A) On TV.

(B) In a magazine.

(C) Around a park.

2. What may the word “reward” mean in the reading?

(A) Dog cookies.

(B) Some money.

(C) A male dog.

3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?

(A) Jimmy went missing when he went swimming in a river.

(B) Cindy must be very careful when she plays with Jimmy.

(C) If we see Jimmy, we can give him cookies to get close to him.

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

Please share this flyer/with anyone/who might have seen him.

請分享這張傳單/給任何人/可能看到他。

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)