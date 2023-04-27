會考生活英語／【生活篇】尋找失蹤寵物
★ 單字
1. information [ˌɪn.fɚˈmeɪ.ʃən ] n. 資訊（國中挑戰800字）
2. offer [ ɑː.fɚ] v. 提供（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. contact v. 聯絡
2. return n. v. 歸來
Cindy is looking for her lost pet dog.
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I’m offering a reward／for his／safe return.
我會提供一個獎賞／為他的／安全歸來。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Please share this flyer with anyone who might have seen him.
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where might you read the flyer?
(A) On TV.
(B) In a magazine.
(C) Around a park.
2. What may the word “reward” mean in the reading?
(A) Dog cookies.
(B) Some money.
(C) A male dog.
3. Based on the reading, what can we refer to?
(A) Jimmy went missing when he went swimming in a river.
(B) Cindy must be very careful when she plays with Jimmy.
(C) If we see Jimmy, we can give him cookies to get close to him.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Please share this flyer／with anyone／who might have seen him.
請分享這張傳單／給任何人／可能看到他。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)
