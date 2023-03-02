會考生活英語／【校園篇】興趣量表

★ 單字

1. interest [ˈɪntrəst ] n. 興趣（國中基礎1200字） 2. check [ˈtʃɛk ] v. 打勾；檢查（國中基礎1200字） 3. activity n. 活動（國中進階800字） 4. design n. v. 設計（國中進階800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. experiment 實驗；試用 2. vet 獸醫

Here is an interest inventory for junior high school students.

這是一個為國中生設計的興趣量表。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

What career／would you like to have／when you grow up?

什麼職業／你想要擁有／當你長大時？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

If you could have a day to work with the following people, who would they be?

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Angela likes science the most. Which boxes may she check?

(A) Play sports.

(B) Volunteer.

(C) Do experiments.

2. George wants to be a vet. What kind of book may he like most?

(A) Design.

(B) Animals.

(C) Computer.

3. Jennifer likes talking to people and traveling around the world. Who would she choose to work one day with?

(A) Lydia, an athlete, who plays table tennis.

(B) Abby, an engineer, who works at a science company.

(C) Kenny, a tour guide, who leads people to different countries.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)