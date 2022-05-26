快訊

會考生活英語／【動物篇】 會說話的鳥

聯合新聞網／ 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. curious [`kjʊrɪəs] adj. 好奇的（國中挑戰800字）

2. confuse [kən`fjuz] v. 使困惑（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1.research 研究

2.purpose 目的

Wendy is writing a blog about the facts of talking birds.

溫蒂正在寫一篇部落格文章，有關會說話的鳥類的一些小知識。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I was curious about／if those talking birds／could really understand／the meanings of the sentences,／so I did a little research／on the internet.

我很好奇／那些會講話的鳥／是否可理解／句子的意思，／所以我做了一點研究／在網路上。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

My sister used to keep a parrot as her pet, and every time I went to her house, I always got confused who was the one speaking.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which of the following does “they” refer to?

(A) Other birds in the group.

(B) Newborn birds.

(C) Parrots.

2. What can we learn from Wendy’s blog?

(A) Parrots might not understand the meanings of the words they say.

(B) Parrots can make sentences themselves.

(C) Parrots don’t like to live with other birds.

3. Why do those talking birds repeat what we say?

(A) To make people laugh.

(B) To be a member of us.

(C) To learn how to speak like humans.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

My sister used to／keep a parrot as her pet,／and every time／I went to her house,／I always got confused／who was the one speaking.

我妹妹以前曾經／養過一隻鸚鵡當寵物，／而每一次／我去她家，／我總是搞不清楚／誰是在講話的那一個。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (B)

國中會考生活英語

