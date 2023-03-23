會考生活英語／【旅行篇】火車延誤通知

★單字

1. cancel [ˋkæns!] v. 取消（國中挑戰800字） 2. strike [straɪk] n. 罷工（國中挑戰800字） 3. choose [tʃuz] v. 選擇（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. rebook 再次預訂 2. journey 旅程 3. refund 退款 4. delay 延誤

Amber received an e-mail about her train ticket.

安珀收到一封和火車票有關的電子郵件。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Train 5027／has been cancelled／because of the strike.

火車5027車次／已經被取消／因為罷工。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You can choose to rebook the journey or get a refund.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Based on the mail, how long does it take from French to England by train?

(A) Around one and a half hours

(B) At least one day.

(C) About three hours.

2. What is true about this mail?

(A) Amber didn’t catch train 5027 because she stuck in the traffic jam.

(B) The ticket shows Amber’s phone number.

(C) Amber may either cancel or rebook the train to London.

3. Amber rebooked another train to London. Where will Amber's uncle go to greet her when she arrives?

(A) Gate three.

(B) Gate seven.

(C) Gate four.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You／can choose／to rebook the journey／or get a refund.

你／可以選擇／再次預訂旅程／或是獲得一筆退款。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)