會考生活英語／【媒體篇】幫助浪浪計畫

★單字

1. healthy [ˋhɛlθɪ] adj. 健康的（國中基本1200字） 2. cure [kjʊr] v. 治好（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. stray 流浪動物（浪浪） 2. fill up A with B 以B填補A 3. medical 醫療的 4. donation 捐贈 5. cat litter 貓砂 6. kennel 狗籠

Martin is a dog person. He gets interested in a plan about how to help strays.

馬丁是愛狗人士。他對一個如何幫助浪浪的計畫感到興趣。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

For NT$10 a day,／strays／can fill up their stomach／with healthy pet food.

一天（只要）臺幣10元，／浪浪／可以填飽肚子／用健康的寵物食品。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For NT$100 a month, you can help sick strays get cured.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where may Martin get more information about this plan?

(A) From the poster.

(B) From the magazine.

(C) From the website.

2. Which is the least thing SAVESTRAYS.com need?

(A) Cat litter.

(B) Fund.

(C) Offices.

3. Martin decides to sponsor SAVESTRAYS.com. What is his total?

(A) NT$100.

(B) NT$1,200.

(C) NT$300.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For NT$100 a month,／you／can help sick strays／get cured.

一個月（只要）臺幣100元，／你／可以幫助生病的浪浪／獲得治療。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)