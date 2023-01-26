聽新聞
會考生活英語／【住宅篇】鄰居溝通

聯合新聞網／ TOEIC Bridge測驗夥伴校 明湖國中英語老師龔愛琳 編寫

★ 單字

1. below [ bɪˈloʊ ] prep. 在…下方（國中基礎1200字）

2. bother [ ˈbɑ.ðɚ ] v. 煩擾（國中進階800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. make noises 發出噪音

2. cause problems 造成困擾

Mrs. Jones is reading a note and replying to it.

瓊斯太太正在閱讀一張便條紙，並回覆。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We don’t want to／bother you, ／but the noises／your children made／caused big problems／to us.

我們不想／打擾你們，／但是噪音／你們小孩製造／造成很大問題／對我們。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Hope things will get better, and you’ll be fine.

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題

1. Why did Juan and Ana write this note?

(A) They needed quiet at night.

(B) They didn’t like children at all.

(C) They wanted to bother their neighbors.

2. Which floor may Mr. and Mrs. Jones live on?

(A) First floor.

(B) Second floor.

(C) Basement.

3. Who made loud noises at night?

(A) Juan and Ana.

(B) Melody’s neighbor.

(C) Mrs. Jones’ children.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Hope／things will get better, ／and／you’ll be fine.

希望／事情會好轉，／而且／你們會沒事 。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

