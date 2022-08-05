會考生活英語／【美食篇】 五分鐘冰淇淋

★ 單字

1. measure [`mɛʒɚ] v. 計算、量（國中挑戰800字） 2. fridge [frɪdʒ] n. 冰箱（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. vanilla extract 香草精，用來增添香草味道 2. seal 密封，zipper bag為夾鏈袋 3. stir 攪拌

Rita is watching her favorite TV show, Five-minute Food.

瑞塔正在收看她最愛的電視節目，五分鐘食物。

Put some ice cubes／and a cup of salt／into the big zipper bag,／put the little one／on those cubes, ／and fill the bag／with the remaining ice.

放入一些冰塊／及一杯鹽／在大的夾鏈袋中，／放入小夾鏈袋／在冰塊上，／並填滿袋子／用剩下的冰。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Salt is the key to making the ice cream without a fridge; make sure you have it.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does it refer to?

(A) Ice cream

(B) Salt

(C) Fridge

2. How many kinds of ingredients and tools you need to make the five-minute ice cream?

(A) Four kinds of ingredients and six kinds of tools

(B) Four kinds of ingredients and eight kinds of tools

(C) Three kinds of ingredients and six kinds of tools

3. Which of the following is true?

(A) Salt is the key to cooling down the cream, not a part of the ingredients.

(B) Put all the ingredients into the bag and start to shake it before putting the ice.

(C) After mixing the ingredients, you must put the mixture into the fridge.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Salt is the key／to making the ice cream／without a fridge;／make sure you have it.

鹽是關鍵物品／做冰淇淋／不用冰箱，／你一定要準備。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (A)