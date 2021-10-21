會考生活英語／【校園篇】 咖啡廳新菜單

快訊

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. menu [ˋmɛnju ] n. 菜單、選單（國中基本1200字）

2. dessert [ dɪˋzɝt ] n. 甜點、點心（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. a 10% discount 打9折

2. be patient with 對某人或某事有耐心

A café is launching a new menu this month.

一家咖啡廳本月推出了新菜單。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

There is a 10% discount／during afternoon tea time／between 2:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

有打9折／在下午茶時段／午後2點到5點間。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

All of our desserts are handmade, so please be patient with us!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What can customers get when going for afternoon tea?

(A) A 90% discount

(B) A 10% charge

(C) A 10% off

2. How much is an apple pie for afternoon tea?

(A) $90

(B) $100

(C) $110

3. What does the last sentence, “so please be patient with us,” tell?

(A) It may take shorter time to make the desserts.

(B) It may take longer time to make the desserts.

(C) Customers need to make the desserts by hand patiently.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

All of our desserts／are handmade,／so please／be patient with us!

我們所有的甜點／都是手工製作，／所以請您／要耐心等待！

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

