會考生活英語／【新聞篇】 雜誌目錄

★ 單字

1. habit [ˋhæbɪt] n. 習慣（國中基礎1200字） 2. national [ˋnæʃənl] adj. 全國性的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. local 在地的 2. around / in / all over + the world 世界上 3. table of contents 目錄

Here is the table of contents of Happy Everyday Magazine.

以下為快樂每一天雜誌的目錄。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We have collected／many different／news, stories, and interviews／about happiness／for you.

我們收集了／許多不同的／新聞、故事與採訪／與快樂相關／給您。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Hope they help and let’s be happier!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. On which page can we probably find “Breaking News: Bread Monster in Poland”?

(A) Page 7

(B) Page 15

(C) Page 17

2. If Ted wants to know how to become happier, which page should he turn to?

(A) Page 1

(B) Page 14

(C) Page 15

3. Minnie wants to know more about interesting jobs in the world, where can she probably find more information?

(A) Page 14

(B) Page 7

(C) Page 17

Hope they help／and let’s／be happier!

希望有幫助／且讓我們一起／更快樂吧！

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)