搶礁溪銀樓開槍打傷老闆後逃逸 歹徒今中午花蓮落網

會考生活英語／【新聞篇】 雜誌目錄

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. habit [ˋhæbɪt] n. 習慣（國中基礎1200字）

2. national [ˋnæʃənl] adj. 全國性的（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. local 在地的

2. around / in / all over + the world 世界上

3. table of contents 目錄

Here is the table of contents of Happy Everyday Magazine.

以下為快樂每一天雜誌的目錄。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We have collected／many different／news, stories, and interviews／about happiness／for you.

我們收集了／許多不同的／新聞、故事與採訪／與快樂相關／給您。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Hope they help and let’s be happier!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. On which page can we probably find “Breaking News: Bread Monster in Poland”?

(A) Page 7

(B) Page 15

(C) Page 17

2. If Ted wants to know how to become happier, which page should he turn to?

(A) Page 1

(B) Page 14

(C) Page 15

3. Minnie wants to know more about interesting jobs in the world, where can she probably find more information?

(A) Page 14

(B) Page 7

(C) Page 17

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Hope they help／and let’s／be happier!

希望有幫助／且讓我們一起／更快樂吧！

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)

考題 多益 會考 解答

在孩子的眼中，我一直是個很兇的媽媽，他們總是跟同學、老師形容「我媽媽很愛生氣」，也常常對著我說：「妳是一個最愛生氣的媽媽」。或許，對他們來說只是一句無心的話，但聽在媽媽耳裡，心裏卻很難受，如果可以，誰不想當個氣質的溫柔媽媽？！偏偏孩子總是讓人燒腦，不帶點威嚴怎麼行！

