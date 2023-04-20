會考生活英語／【新聞篇】緊急避難包

★單字

1. blanket [ˈblæŋkɪt] n. 毯子（國中基本1200字） 2. medicine [ ˈmedәsn ] n. 藥（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. emergency kit 緊急避難包 2. earthquake 地震

A news anchor is telling people about an emergency kit.

一位主播正在說明有關緊急避難包。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Did／the earthquake／this early morning／wake you up?

（過去式助動詞）／地震／今天清晨／叫醒你嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Don’t forget to put the copy of your ID card and some money into your bag!

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the reading about?

(A) Things we need to do when an earthquake hits.

(B) Facts about what to do during an earthquake.

(C) Something we have to prepare before an emergency.

2. What is NOT in the bag?

(A) Food.

(B) Drinks.

(C) Games.

3. What does one at the end of the reading mean?

(A) A list.

(B) A first aid kit.

(C) An emergency kit.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Don’t forget／to put the copy of your ID card／and some money／into your bag!

別忘了／放你的身分證影本／和一些錢／在你的包包裡！

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (A)