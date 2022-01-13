會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 填字遊戲

快訊

聯合新聞網 / 致理科技大學陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. without [wɪ`ðaʊt] prep. 沒有（國中基礎1200字）

2. Christmas[`krɪsməs] n. 聖誕節（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. ripe 成熟的，指水果

2. speaking of +（名詞）說到（事情）

Here’s some information about Crossword Puzzle Day!

以下為填字遊戲日的資訊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

There’s also／a special day／called Crossword Puzzle Day,／just four days／before Christmas.

也有／一個有趣的日子／叫填字遊戲日，／就在四天／聖誕節前。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Speaking of December, most people would think of Christmas.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What date is Crossword Puzzle Day?

(A) December 25th

(B) December 24th

(C) December 21st

2. What’s the answer to Down 5?

(A) Eye

(B) Pen

(C) Red

3. Which of the following is true?

(A) Down 1 and Across 2 share the same “y”.

(B) Down 3 and Across 4 share the same “l”.

(C) Down 5 and Across 4 share the same “e”.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Speaking of December,／most people／would think of／Christmas.

講到十二月，／大部分人們／會想到／聖誕節。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)

