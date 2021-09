會考生活英語／【生活篇】 找家教

★ 單字

1. skill [ˋskɪl] n. 能力,技術(國中挑戰800字) 2. improve [ɪmˋpruv] v. 改善,提升(國中挑戰800字)

★ 實用字詞

1. tutor 家教 2. exchange student (從他國或他校來的)交換學生 3. rate 比率,在此指家教費用 4. leave a message 留言

Nam is looking for a Chinese tutor on Facebook.

Nam正在臉書上尋找中文家教。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Leave a message below/if you/are interested in/being a tutor.

在下方留言/若你/有興趣/當家教。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I would also like to improve my speaking skills.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. How much in total will does Nam pay for the tutor every week?

(A) NTD 600

(B) NTD 900

(C) NTD 1200

2. Which is true?

(A) Nam is a tutor.

(B) Nam is from Thailand.

(C) Nam lives in Taipei.

3. Which information is NOT shown in the post?

(A) The level of Nam’s Chinese

(B) How to contact Nam

(C) Nam’s email address

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I would also like/to improve/my speaking skills.

我也想/提升/我的口說技巧。

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)