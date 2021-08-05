快訊

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. plan [plæn] n. 計畫（國中基本1200字）

2. sound [saʊnd] v. 聽起來（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. round-island 環島

2. scooter機車

3. probably 大概、或許

4. work around someone’s schedule 配合某人的行程

Ross, Debbie and Bob are talking about their summer vacation plans.

羅斯、黛比和鮑勃正在談論他們的暑假計畫。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We really／want to go／on a round-island／scooter trip, ／it will probably take／1 to 2 weeks.

我們真的／很想去／一趟環島／機車旅行，／會花上大概／一至兩周。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We can work around your schedule for a 10-day trip.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does “You’ve got a lot on your plate” mean?

(A) You are really busy.

(B) You eat too much.

(C) You have a lot of ideas.

2. When might they start their trip?

(A) July 1st

(B) July 13th

(C) July 25th

3. Which is true?

(A) Debbie is too busy to join the trip.

(B) Bob has already planned for other things in July.

(C) Debbie has no plans from July 6th to 9th.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We can／work around／your schedule／for a 10-day trip.

我們可以／配合／你的行程／去一趟十天的旅程。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

會考 國中會考生活英語

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 暑假計畫

