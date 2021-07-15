快訊

江宏傑福原愛是好典範？專家：離婚處理妥不妥將影響孩子

國產疫苗受試者確診？ 高端證實：資料已送衛福部

會考生活英語／【家庭篇】 家規

聯合新聞網 / 致理科大陳超明講座教授 編審、英語教師林映均 編寫

★ 單字

1. belong [bəˋlɔŋ] v. 屬於（國中基本1200字）

2. rule [rul] v. 規則（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. take a shower 「淋浴式」的洗澡；take a bath為「泡澡」

2. belong to someone 屬於某人

3. twice 兩次，think twice為「三思、多加思考」

Here are the house rules of the Lin family.

以下為林家的家規。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Ask first／if you／want to／take something／that doesn’t／belong to you.

先詢問／若你／想要／拿東西／但卻不／屬於你。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Brush your teeth and take a shower before you go to bed.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who should follow the rules?

(A) Kids

(B) Parents

(C) Students

2. Which of the following is NOT on the list?

(A) What to do before going to bed.

(B) What to do before taking something that doesn’t belong to you.

(C) What to do before going to school.

3. When should Tom be home if he wants to go to the movies tonight?

(A) Before 9 in the morning.

(B) Before 8 in the morning.

(C) Before 9 in the evening.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Take a shower／and／brush your teeth／before you／go to bed.

洗澡／和／刷牙／之前／睡覺。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)

多益 會考 國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

桃園小一新生增加1300人 這所偏鄉國小僅3新生報到

桃園市小一新生完成報到，今年小一人數預計有2萬3000多人，較去年增加1300多人、約6%。暑假過後即將入學，為讓小一新...

國中教育會考放榜今午報到截止 台南大學附中滿招

110學年國中教育會考7月13日放榜，今天中午報到截止；台南大學附中下午表示，今年雖因疫情新生只能線上申辦無法到校，但報...

會考生活英語／【家庭篇】 家規

★ 單字 1. belong [bəˋlɔŋ] v. 屬於（國中基本1200字） 2. rule [rul] v. 規則（國中基本1200字）

南女中排球好手能讀能玩上清大 要訣：跟著老師進度走

台南女中應屆畢業生陳玟媛，國中讀音樂班，吹中國笛，上了高中成為排球校隊，愛運動又多才多藝，學業成績也是領頭羊，錄取清大工...

學童科學探究！跑步慘輸找原因 想喝冰水解密保溫杯

高雄市陽明國小學童張晏滕、莊祐嘉、鄭琳穎意外在一次跑步競賽中敗北，心有不甘產生好奇，激發他們去研究如何才能加快跑步的秘密...

鞏固學力學習不中斷 南市線上補救課程很給力

暑假期間，台南市教育局持續關注亟待學力提升的學生，有101校針符合教育部學習扶助對計畫補助對象的學生被認定有需求的學生，...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。