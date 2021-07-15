會考生活英語／【家庭篇】 家規

★ 單字

1. belong [bəˋlɔŋ] v. 屬於（國中基本1200字） 2. rule [rul] v. 規則（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. take a shower 「淋浴式」的洗澡；take a bath為「泡澡」 2. belong to someone 屬於某人 3. twice 兩次，think twice為「三思、多加思考」

Here are the house rules of the Lin family.

以下為林家的家規。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Ask first／if you／want to／take something／that doesn’t／belong to you.

先詢問／若你／想要／拿東西／但卻不／屬於你。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Brush your teeth and take a shower before you go to bed.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who should follow the rules?

(A) Kids

(B) Parents

(C) Students

2. Which of the following is NOT on the list?

(A) What to do before going to bed.

(B) What to do before taking something that doesn’t belong to you.

(C) What to do before going to school.

3. When should Tom be home if he wants to go to the movies tonight?

(A) Before 9 in the morning.

(B) Before 8 in the morning.

(C) Before 9 in the evening.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Take a shower／and／brush your teeth／before you／go to bed.

洗澡／和／刷牙／之前／睡覺。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (C)

商品推薦