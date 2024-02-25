THOMAS CHIEN Restaurant: A Michelin Green Star Pioneer

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

Established in 2012 by Master Jian Tian-cai（簡天才）, THOMAS CHIEN boasts a rich history. The Kaohsiung-based French restaurant delights patrons with unique French cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients. For two consecutive years, Green Dining Guide has honored it with the "BUSINESS OF THE YEAR" award（年度最佳永續營運獎）, and in 2023, Taiwan Michelin Guide proudly awarded the restaurant with the prestigious "Michelin Green Star"（台灣米其林指南2023─米其林綠星）.

Photo by Carter Master Jian personally visits small farmers across Taiwan, prioritizing premium local ingredients. In the early days, people believed Cigalas (Dublin Bay Prawn) had to be imported. Still, Master Jian found a local source in northeastern Taiwan. Previously, zucchini and vanilla were imported but now thrive locally in Taiwan.

Master Jian is committed to minimizing the carbon footprint and prioritizes products from districts around Kaohsiung. These ingredients include organic rice from Daliao, non-toxic shrimp from Mituo, and ecologically farmed Queensland grouper (Epinephelus lanceolatus) from Yongan. The local origin of these products ensures a freshness that Master Jia values.

Photo by Carter Expanding the range of vegetarian options aligns with the restaurant's commitment to the green initiative. Master Jian's vegetarian signature dish, "Earthly Vegetables," showcases a diverse selection of over 50 seasonal vegetables, fruits, and floral herbs paired harmoniously with Donggang cherry shrimp and grilled mullet roe. The dish unfolds a delightful interplay of textures and flavors. Leveraging his extensive culinary expertise, Master Jian demonstrates creativity by ingeniously applying the French technique of marinating beef to seasonal fruits and vegetables. The objective is to subtly influence people's dietary inclinations by introducing innovative and environmentally conscious dishes.

Photo by Carter Thomas Chien's restaurant captures the essence of a maritime city by showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability and abundant use of recycled green building materials. Master Jian's environmental design integrates repurposed discarded oyster shells, reservoir silt, and reclaimed China Steel byproducts into the walls, counters, and table legs.

Master Jian has been pivotal in advocating green dining in Taiwan, maintaining a steadfast commitment. He explains, "This is something I genuinely enjoy, and it aligns with being environmentally friendly and brings positive benefits to society. Naturally, I'll keep at it."

THOMAS CHIEN Restaurant

No. 11, Chenggong 2nd Rd., Cianjhen Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: (07) 536-9436

Business Hours: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM