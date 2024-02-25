快訊

Ride the Light Rail into Kaohsiung's Green Fantasy

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Huang Jing-wun】

　On the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit (LRT), you can roam across the city between early morning and late evening. If the beauty of the line's Totoro Tunnel has captivated you, then come and be one of the first to see the recently unveiled Green Giant Tunnel.

　Construction of the Kaohsiung LRT commenced in 2013. Following a decade of work, and the commencement of services along one lengthy segment in 2017, the entire Circular Line was opened to the public on New Year's Day 2024. This was not only a great step forward in terms of public-transportation equality for those living in different parts of the city, but also a significant milestone in the country's green transportation. In the future, with the addition of the Yellow Line of the metro, the Gangshan-Lujhu extension line（岡山路竹延伸線）, and the Siaogang-Linyuan line（小港林園線）, Kaohsiung's transportation network will make life even more convenient.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　The LRT connects many of the city's attractions, including the Great Harbor Bridge（大港橋）near Dayi Pier-2 Station（駁二大義站）,Love River Bay（愛河灣）near Love Pier Station（真愛碼頭站）, Totoro Tunnel near TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station（美術館站）, and the European-style urban landscape between Wucyuan Elementary School Station（五權國小站）and Kaisyuan Wuchang Station（凱旋武昌站）. In addition, the much-anticipated Sinshang Elementary School Station（新上國小站） to Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School Station（樹德家商站）section features the Green Giant Tunnel, surrounded by towering rain trees (Samanea saman) that make it a must-visit spot for photography enthusiasts.

　When designing the section from TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station to Neiwei Arts Center Station（內惟藝術中心站）, preserving and incorporating existing trees was a priority. The tracks are cleverly placed within an existing grove of large Madagascar almond trees (Terminalia mantaly H. Perrier), creating a shady corridor approximately 500m long and reminiscent charming scenes in Studio Ghibli（吉卜力）animations from Japan.

　The same design ethos was applied to the section from Sinshang Elementary School Station to Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School Station. The track area features grass paving, preserving 318 mighty rain trees along Dashun Road, creating a unique Green Giant Tunnel rich in lushness and shade. The platforms at each station also showcase clever ideas, with the theme of “Five Blessings Coming to the Door” – symbolizing good fortune with the bat, prosperity with the deer, longevity with the crane, happiness with the magpie, and wealth with the cat. This not only allows passengers to experience the unique beauty and blessings of Kaohsiung while waiting for the train, but also adds a distinctive artistic atmosphere to the city.

Discover the Duona Tribe in Maolin

　In the winter months, captivating clouds and mist drape the lush mountains, creating a picturesque and uniquely charming backdrop for the Duona（多納部落）village. Tucked away within this enchanting scenery is the renowned "Yi Shan Mu Coffee House（一山沐咖啡屋）. Here, visitors can indulge in a pour-over coffee, savoring the rich aroma and the cultural ambiance of the Duona tribe.

Positive Thoughts Teahouse: Practicing Tea Rituals with Zen Spirit

　When Positive Thoughts Teahouse (正思惟齋製茶) was established in a double-level corrugated metal building in an alley near the back of Kaohsiung Main Station, a previously abandoned house was transformed into an example of Japanese Zen-style architecture set against the backdrop of a bustling city. The

THOMAS CHIEN Restaurant: A Michelin Green Star Pioneer

　Established in 2012 by Master Jian Tian-cai（簡天才）, THOMAS CHIEN boasts a rich history. The Kaohsiung-based French restaurant delights patrons with unique French cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients. For two consecutive years, Green Dining Guide has honored it with the "BUSINESS OF THE YEAR" award（年度最佳永續營運獎）, and in 2023, Taiwan Michelin Guide proudly awarded the restaurant with the prestigious "Michelin Green Star"（台灣米其林指南2023─米其林綠星）.

Beloved Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Kaohsiung

The yellow Rubber Duck is back! To welcome the duck on its long-awaited return, Kaohsiung City Government has created the “I Love Kaohsiung Duck（我就愛高雄ㄚ）” Facebook group. In less than a month, it has attracted nearly 20,000 fans, with netizens sharing photos of themselves with the duck from ten years ago, reliving joyful moments of the past.

茂林の山林で 多納村の文化に触れる

　冬の季節、茂林の山々は霧に包まれ、絵に描かれたように美しい。このたび、独自の文化が息づく多納村で、ひそかに人気のコーヒーショップ「一山沐珈琲屋」を訪れた。ドリップコーヒーの香りに包まれながら、多納村の文化に囲まれていると、真冬の風も温かく感じられるから不思議である。

