快訊

「成人每半年洗牙」低於5成 醫警告：中風風險恐增6成

廖偉翔控高端疫苗採購董事會藏弊 3段錄音檔逐字稿全文曝光

辯論會台上唇槍舌戰…吳欣盈遭拍台下昏睡 聲音沙啞無奈吐原因

Evening Exercise to Relax Mind and Body

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Luo Jian-hong ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts】

　More and more people are exercising after dark to relieve stress.

Let's Roll Indoor Bowling Alley (滾吧LET'S ROLL室內保齡球)

　Bowling is a sport that strengthens the core muscles. The Let's Roll Bowling Alley on the second floor of SKM Park Outlets welcomes friends of all ages to come and try their hand at this thrilling indoor sport.

Museum Night Tours and Zoo Night Stays

　The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts（高雄市立美術館）Night Tour is inspired by the torchlit night tours of 18th and 19th-century Europe. Participants carry flame lamps as they move through the exhibition spaces, appreciating artworks and glimpsing the museum in the dark.

　The two-day, one-night ecological camp at Shoushan Zoo（壽山動物園） includes a zookeeper experience, scavenger hunts, and a nighttime ecological tour. The camp is held indoors at the Animal Forest School; on the following day, participants embark on an adventure to the secret spots of Shoushan. The camp is open to elementary school and junior high school students.

Skateboarding Near Pier-2 Penglai Warehouses（駁二蓬萊倉庫）

　The empty space between Pier-2 Penglai Warehouses and the Kaohsiung Light Rail has a smooth surface, making it suitable for beginners to practice basic skateboarding and footwork.

Speed Rollerblading at Aozihdi Forest Park（凹子底森林公園）

　Rollerblading is a sport that exercises one's muscles and trains one's balance. This location is suitable for families hoping to enjoy the thrill of speed rollerblading.

Starry Night Ride on the Green Corridor

　The green corridor, a new feature that resulted from the relocation underground of the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) tracks, stretches from Zuoying to Fongshan District. Riding a bicycle at night through garden-like landscapes, decorated with street art murals and installations, creates a delightful and tranquil mood.

Let's Roll Indoor Bowling Alley (滾吧LET'S ROLL室內保齡球)

Directions: Take the LRT to Cianjhen Star Station (C3), and transfer to the Metro’s Red Line; take the Red Line to Caoya Station (R4A); leave by Exit 2, then walk for about five minutes.

Let's Roll Indoor Bowling Alley
Let's Roll Indoor Bowling Alley

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Directions: Take the LRT to Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (C21), cross the parking lot and walk along the trail for about ten minutes.

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Shoushan Zoo

Directions: Take the LRT to Wunwu Temple Station (C16), walk along Dagong Road to Gushan 1st Road, turn right for about 50 meters to the Taipower Building, then take bus #56 to the zoo.

Shoushan Zoo
Shoushan Zoo

Skateboarding Near Pier-2 Penglai Warehouses（駁二蓬萊倉庫）

Directions: Take the LRT to Penglai Pier-2 Station (C13) and walk for about one minute.

Speed Rollerblading at Aozihdi Forest Park（凹子底森林公園）

Directions: Take the LRT to Heart of Love River Station (C24), go directly across Aozihdi Forest Park, and walk for about 15 minutes.

Starry Night Ride on the Green Corridor

Directions: Take the LRT and get off at any stop between Gushan District Office Station (C17) and TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station (C20). At the latter, transferring to/from the TRA line is convenient.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

NBA／唐西奇耶誕大戰狂轟50分 隻手碾碎太陽雙星

NBA／安比德12月超瘋狂！飆本季新高51分力克最強防守灰狼

NBA／熱火戰力迎接好消息 赫洛有望下週傷癒回歸

NBA／生涯新高vs.生涯首分 字母哥與溜馬新秀爆搶球衝突

相關新聞

Explore Kaohsiung's Nighttime Charm

　After nightfall, the port city of Kaohsiung transforms into a vibrant metropolis. The Kaohsiung Light Rail (LRT) is surrounded by shimmering waterfront scenery that presents stunning views of the city. Take out your camera quickly to capture the impressive charm radiated by the nighttime Kaohsiung!

Evening Exercise to Relax Mind and Body

　More and more people are exercising after dark to relieve stress.

Enjoy a Romantic Dinner Date with Stunning Views of the City!

　Take the Kaohsiung Light Rail and embark on an intoxicating romantic date in the air!

Indulge in Coffee and Delectable Desserts

　Take a delightful journey on the Kaohsiung Light Rail to discover these featured coffee shops, where you can savor scrumptious meals, exquisite desserts, and an array of enticing beverages.

Hot Pots: A Highlight in Cold Winter

　Winter is the season that hot pot enthusiasts eagerly anticipate. Whether you want to enjoy a personal pot or a communal gathering around a shared hot pot, in Kaohsiung you can take advantage of the circular Light Rail (LRT) network and embark on a culinary journey that warms the body and creates cozy moments on winter days.

夜の高雄は魅力満点

　陽光まぶしい高雄の港町が、夜にはイルミネーションに彩られた不夜城へと一変する。高雄ライトレールで夜の高雄をめぐり、光をたたえた水面やきらめく夜景をカメラにおさめよう！

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。