快訊

「成人每半年洗牙」低於5成 醫警告：中風風險恐增6成

廖偉翔控高端疫苗採購董事會藏弊 3段錄音檔逐字稿全文曝光

辯論會台上唇槍舌戰…吳欣盈遭拍台下昏睡 聲音沙啞無奈吐原因

Indulge in Coffee and Delectable Desserts

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Akau Coffee
Akau Coffee

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Hou Ya-ting, Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Akau Coffee】

　Take a delightful journey on the Kaohsiung Light Rail to discover these featured coffee shops, where you can savor scrumptious meals, exquisite desserts, and an array of enticing beverages.

Hai Coffee
Hai Coffee

Hai Coffee
Hai Coffee

Hai Coffee（海珈琲 海とコーヒー）

　Step into this antique building resonating with nostalgia, once home to a shipping brokerage company in the 1950s. Indulge in the rich flavors of the Japanese-style KONO poured-over coffee paired with handmade cinnamon rolls, canelé, and puddings. Hai Coffee is a haven for coffee and dessert enthusiasts.

Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop
Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop

Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop （九記 鹽埕食糖水）

　Transport yourself to the ambiance of Hong Kong in this elegantly designed space. Delight in authentic Hong Kong sweet soups crafted from sesame and almonds, with the black and white being reminiscent of a Tai Chi logo. Popular selections include red bean paste, simmered snow fungus soup, iced tea, and Mango Pomelo Sago.

Fifty -year-old Almond Tea Store
Fifty -year-old Almond Tea Store

Fifty-year-old Almond Tea Store（五十年杏仁茶）

　A venerable establishment in the Yancheng District, renowned as the first Taiwanese store to receive an international award . Indulge in various breakfast dishes and late-night snacks. The signature salad burger pairs perfectly with their traditional almond tea.

Akau Coffee（猻物咖啡）

Akau Coffee
Akau Coffee

　Nestled inside the Neiwei Arts Center, this coffee shop offers a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Experience signature coffees that blend local ingredients with innovative flavors, such as the "Guava Iced Americano" featuring guavas from Yanchao District, and the invigorating "Passion Fruit Americano" combining passion fruit with pineapple. Special flavors are available for a limited time only!

Hai Coffee（海珈琲 海とコーヒー）

Address: No. 26, Gushan 1st Rd., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Hamasen Station (C14) and enjoy a leisurely 2-minute stroll.

Hai Coffee
Hai Coffee

Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop （九記 鹽埕食糖水）

Address: No. 23, Ln. 36, Yancheng St., Yancheng Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Shoushan Park Station (C15) and enjoy a pleasant 10-minute stroll.

Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop
Kau Kee Sik Tong Shui Shop

Fifty-year-old Almond Tea Store（五十年杏仁茶）

Address: No. 223, Lainan St., Yancheng Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Wunwu Temple Station (C16) and embark on a delightful 9-minute walk.

Fifty-year-old Almond Tea Store
Fifty-year-old Almond Tea Store

Akau Coffee（猻物咖啡）

Address: No. 329, Makadao Rd., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City,

Directions: Take the LRT to Neiwei Arts Center Station (C21A) and take a leisurely 2-minute stroll.

Akau Coffee
Akau Coffee

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

2023高雄時尚大賞戶外大秀 「一分之一」叫好叫座摘金

飼主故意丟掉牽繩還落跑！澳牧變臉「叼起繩撲上去硬塞」生氣碎嘴：你在搞什麼

Super Junior睽違13年再度南下 19周年場地在高雄巨蛋

搶疫後觀光財 高雄市府補助國際旅客住宿平日一晚五千假日四千

相關新聞

Explore Kaohsiung's Nighttime Charm

　After nightfall, the port city of Kaohsiung transforms into a vibrant metropolis. The Kaohsiung Light Rail (LRT) is surrounded by shimmering waterfront scenery that presents stunning views of the city. Take out your camera quickly to capture the impressive charm radiated by the nighttime Kaohsiung!

Evening Exercise to Relax Mind and Body

　More and more people are exercising after dark to relieve stress.

Enjoy a Romantic Dinner Date with Stunning Views of the City!

　Take the Kaohsiung Light Rail and embark on an intoxicating romantic date in the air!

Indulge in Coffee and Delectable Desserts

　Take a delightful journey on the Kaohsiung Light Rail to discover these featured coffee shops, where you can savor scrumptious meals, exquisite desserts, and an array of enticing beverages.

Hot Pots: A Highlight in Cold Winter

　Winter is the season that hot pot enthusiasts eagerly anticipate. Whether you want to enjoy a personal pot or a communal gathering around a shared hot pot, in Kaohsiung you can take advantage of the circular Light Rail (LRT) network and embark on a culinary journey that warms the body and creates cozy moments on winter days.

夜の高雄は魅力満点

　陽光まぶしい高雄の港町が、夜にはイルミネーションに彩られた不夜城へと一変する。高雄ライトレールで夜の高雄をめぐり、光をたたえた水面やきらめく夜景をカメラにおさめよう！

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。