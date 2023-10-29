快訊

撐5年！從iPhone 8 Plus升至iPhone 15 Pro更耐用 他列6優點「可再戰10年」

不滿違規記點新制 職業駕駛發動「繞行」交通部、赴法院按鈴告

梨泰院踩踏事故滿周年 南韓總統為何不出席追悼式？

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Taiwan's Father of Sailing: Jhan Jheng-fong

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Guangrong Elementary School
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Guangrong Elementary School

【◎Written by Su Yin-huei ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Guangrong Elementary School】

　Jhan Jheng-fong（詹正峰）, the 83-year-old executive director of the Kaohsiung Sailing Committee（高雄市帆船委員會）, is wearing a sports sweatshirt and shorts, and has tanned skin all over his body. He has a solid and fit physique and a booming voice. It is hard to imagine that he accomplished the incredible feat of circumnavigating Taiwan counterclockwise in 60 days aboard RS Cat16 Catamaran（無引擎動力R16型雙船體帆船）just last August!

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　Known as the “Father of Sailing in Taiwan,” he recalls his “love at first sight” for sailboats. His impassioned eyes cannot hide his genuine affection for watercraft. “Taiwan didn't have sailboats in 1972. I was abroad at the time, and I was captivated the instant I saw them,” he says. Although it was just a fleeting glance, it ignited within him an immense longing for the endless sea and the freedom it promises.

　From organizing competitions to establishing sailing clubs and advocating for open waters, Jhan Jheng-fong has come a long way. He has nurtured many talented sailors while making the sport of sailing more familiar to the public. He emphasizes that beginners should first understand the overall structure of a sailboat, and become familiar with the functions of the sail, ropes, pulleys, centerboard, and various components. They should understand the wind direction and currents, and then find suitable sailing locations. Once out at sea, they must learn to “sail with the wind,” to stay mentally agile, and to adapt to the ever-changing conditions of maritime navigation. Only through practical experience and accumulated knowledge can they safely return. He also advises: “Never underestimate the risks at sea. Don't be reckless with your life. The foremost criterion for any sport is safety. Without safety, no matter how enjoyable or thrilling the sport, it isn't worthwhile!”

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　He explains that Kaohsiung's stable climate makes it suitable for practicing sailing year-round, and with its rivers and ocean, it is an ideal place for developing the sport of sailing. Since his first encounter with sailboats in 1972, he has spent over 50 years frantically pursuing a life of sailing. He has not only worked relentlessly to promote open waters and water sports but has also left his footprints around the world through a series of voyages. A challenging 13-hour crossing of the Gulf of Thailand（暹邏灣）is one of his numerous accomplishments. He comes across as an ageless sailor, and through his actions, he aims to prove that determination can make the impossible possible!

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

台南全運會暖場市民之夜引爆5萬人次 林襄、告五人明晚登場

揚帆前進蔚藍海 臺灣帆船之父詹正峰

做海上的彼得潘 駕駛帆船愛上大海

乘風破浪的大藍海時代 船艇自駕運動正興起

相關新聞

Setting Sail with Self-made Sampans

　Siwan Wooden Boat（西灣海洋）, which promotes boat-building experiences, is based at the NSYSU Startup Quarter（中山大學貨櫃創業基地）, located on the campus of National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung. When explaining why he is motivated to promote self-built boats, founder Luo Guo-dong（羅國棟）begins by saying tha

Taiwan's Father of Sailing: Jhan Jheng-fong

　Jhan Jheng-fong（詹正峰）, the 83-year-old executive director of the Kaohsiung Sailing Committee（高雄市帆船委員會）, is wearing a sports sweatshirt and shorts, and has tanned skin all over his body. He has a solid and fit physique and a booming voice. It is hard to imagine that he accomplished the incredible feat of circumnavigating Taiwan counterclockwise in 60 days aboard RS Cat16 Catamaran（無引擎動力R16型雙船體帆船）just last August!

Kezailiao Harbor: A Paradise for Seafood Connoisseurs

　Kezailiao（蚵仔寮）is in Kaohsiung's Zihguan District（梓官區）. Kezailiao (蚵仔寮) means “oyster shack,” derived from the locals who cultivated oysters along the coast during the Cing Dynasty. During World War II, the Japanese government requisitioned the area for military use, and due to coastal erosion, the

Indulge in Delicious Seafood Delights in Kaohsiung

　Autumn is here, and it's the perfect season for crab lovers. The crab roe of the mud crab (or mangrove crab) and the brown meat of the female swimming crab (Scylla serrata) are exceptionally rich and delicious. Additionally, you can savor various fresh seafood, including locally sourced squid, oysters, clams, and shrimp. These delectable offerings are sure to make your mouth water. Come and enjoy an ocean of flavors in Kaohsiung.

The Da Shih Ye Ceremony: A Century-old Tradition at Siaogang Longhu Temple

　As times have changed, many customs associated with the Hungry Ghost Festival（Jhongyuan Pudu, 中元普渡）have gradually disappeared. However, Longhu Temple（龍湖廟）in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District still upholds one century-old tradition: the Guardian God of Ghosts Ceremony that honors a deity of Chinese orig

百年の伝統 小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」

　時代の移り変わりとともに、中元節の伝統行事は徐々に失われつつあるが、小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」は百年の伝統を保っている。毎年旧暦7月14日から16日の3日間にかけて行われるこの祭りは、高雄の中元節の特色ある祭文化の一つだ。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。