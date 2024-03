羽球／戴資穎世界排名被山口茜拉近 奧運積分維持第3

🏅Race To Paris 2024

🏸Women's Singles

🗓12 March 2024



Aya Ohori 🇯🇵, Pusarla Sindhu 🇮🇳, and Zhang Yi Man 🇨🇳all go up 1 spot in #RaceToParis2024 after #FrenchOpen2024.



