NBA／約柯奇4年內3奪年度MVP 生涯3度獲獎歷史第9人

Nikola Jokic joins an elite group of NBA legends as the 9th player to win #KiaMVP 3 or more times! #NBAAwards



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6)

Michael Jordan (5)

Bill Russell (5)

Wilt Chamberlain (4)

LeBron James (4)

Larry Bird (3)

Magic Johnson (3)

Moses Malone (3) https://t.co/O1fFhtZkAK pic.twitter.com/nrOVIqMtPO