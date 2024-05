NBA／紐約之王！布朗森連續飆分秀比肩喬丹 狂寫多項紀錄

Jalen Brunson wouldn't be denied in the @nyknicks Game 6 win to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals!



🗽 41 PTS

🗽 12 AST

🗽 3 3PM

🗽 13-27 FGM



Jalen Brunson is the FIRST KNICK EVER to average 30+ PPG and 8+ APG in a Playoff series 👏#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google… pic.twitter.com/o72091MfRO