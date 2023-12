NBA／唐西奇創半場29分大三元新紀錄 獨行俠大勝爵士50分

Luka Doncic FILLED THE BOX SCORE in only 3 quarters 🔥



40 PTS / 11 AST / 10 REB



Luka Doncic recorded his 7th career game with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain for 4th most in NBA history pic.twitter.com/ng9uvdzhBX