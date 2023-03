台北のクールでモダンな建物を探索

Dihua Street (迪化街), a narrow red-brick artery in the Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area that runs north-south through Taipei’s old town, is arguably unbeaten when it comes to traditional shopping in the city. Developed first as a commercial center trading in rice, tea, and other typically Taiwanese goods, the storied thoroughfare is a window into Taipei as it once was, resplendent with Japanese-era architecture and independent retailers operated by the same families who first opened them decades ago.

2023-03-19 10:34