將透露下一步？真主黨領導人將演說 以色列北方軍隊「高度警戒」

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech at a ceremony on November 3 at 15:00. This will mark Nasrallah's first public address since the outbreak of the war.