永堯太陽能電廠正式啟用，彰化大城鄉綠能躍進

圖最右為永堯首席工程師。 圖／永堯 提供

在全球經濟形勢劇變、永續能源受到全球關注的背景下，位於臺灣彰化縣大城鄉的永堯能源股份有限公司一期太陽能電廠於2023年6月20日正式啟用。永堯一期項目占地面積達12.6公頃，裝置容量為13,264.155瓩，預計年發電量為1900萬度電，相當於減少約9700公噸碳排放量。該案場不僅象徵著國家能源政策的重大里程碑，也為地方經濟發展帶來了重要的突破，並創造了當地居民的就業機會。

圖／永堯 提供

來自新加坡的再生能源獨立開發商美歐亞（Maiora）是永堯在投資和開發再生能源方面的重要合作夥伴，而進金生能源作為本專案的合作EPC廠商將確保其建置工程順利進行。本次完成併網的永堯一期太陽光電發電廠是永堯公司在彰化縣大城鄉指標性的案場，從前期規劃、興建到後期維護，都投注了極大量心力和資源。該案場位於彰化不利農業經營嚴重地層下陷區，保留了2公頃大面積的自然生態綠地，並與當地環境生態公司密切合作，旨在兼顧永續發展和環境保護。

地方社區參與是本案場開發過程中不可或缺的一環，從案場興建到後續運營，都將創造當地居民的就業機會，並凝聚在地對於全球環境永續發展趨勢的共識。

圖／永堯 提供

美歐亞和永堯在臺灣太陽能產業中扮演著關鍵角色，致力於推動永續發展，未來還將尋求更多創新和開發機會，期待能提供更多高效、環保和永續的能源。美歐亞綠能也將於2023年10月18日至10月20日參與臺灣國際智慧能源週，為企業技術和各方進行綠能資訊交流，展覽地點位於臺北南港展覽館一館，歡迎各界先進蒞臨指教。

圖／永堯 提供

Amid significant changes in the global economic landscape and the increasing global attention on sustainable energy, Yongyao Energy Co., Ltd., located in Dacheng Township, Changhua County, officially inaugurated its Phase 1 solar power plant on June 20, 2023.

Occupying an area of 126,336 square meters, Yongyao Phase 1 has an installed capacity of 13,264.155 kW and is projected to generate an annual electricity output of nearly 20 million kWh, contributing to a reduction of approximately 9,700 metric tons of carbon emissions per year. This project represents a significant milestone in the nation's energy policy and signifies a crucial breakthrough in local economic development, creating employment opportunities for the local community.

Maiora, a distinguished renewable energy independent developer from Singapore, plays a vital role as a sponsor for Yongyao, facilitating investments and the development of renewable energy projects. Furthermore, as the collaborative engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), partner for this solar plant, ACME (Acmepoint Energy Services) ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

The project in Dacheng Township, Changhua County, is a landmark project for Yongyao Company's commercial transformation. From the initial planning and construction to the subsequent maintenance, a significant amount of effort and resources have been invested.

This project is built in an area of subsidence in western Taiwan that is unfavorable for cultivation. It preserves 2 hectares of land for ecological purposes and closely collaborates with a local environmental ecology company, aiming to balance sustainable development and environmental protection.

The local community plays an important role in this project. Employment opportunities for the residents have been created during both the construction and operational phases. Also, through the implementation of this project, the local community’s awareness of this globalized environmental trend has been enhanced.

Maiora and Yongyao are both key stakeholders in Taiwan's solar energy industry, demonstrating unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable development. In the future, they will continue to seek innovative opportunities for growth and advancement, aiming to provide increasingly efficient, environmentally friendly, and sustainable energy solutions.

圖／永堯 提供

Maiora will also be participating in Energy Taiwan from October 18 to October 20, 2023, showcasing technological expertise and facilitating the exchange of green energy information with various stakeholders. The exhibition will be held at Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, welcoming esteemed guests from diverse backgrounds to witness and learn from the latest advancements in the field.

maiorarenewables.com