NBA／快艇獨行俠三部曲開打 名記曝雷納德恐缺席首戰

Posting the best playoff performances in Clippers history until Sunday Part 2:



Kawhi Leonard 2021 1st Round G6 down 3-2 vs Mavericks:



45 PTS

6 REB

3 AST

2 STL

18-25 FG

5-9 3PM

4-4 FT



One of the greatest displays of dominance I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/xlBUCOMM6M