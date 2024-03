NBA／羅素叫詹皇打爆他 柯瑞四分打後回嗆：你這個懦夫

LEAKED Audio Of Steph Curry Trash Talking D’Angelo Russell👀:



Curry: “Come on, come on!”



DLo: “Hell no, go at his a**!”



Then, after Curry hit a three, he told DLo: “Get your b*tch a** on the court”



Lastly, Curry asked: “who you’re talking to?” after Klay & DLo exchanged words pic.twitter.com/bFtD0joeT3