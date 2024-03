NBA／塞爾蒂克血洗勇士52分創紀錄 布朗：有點不尊重人

JB and JT lead the way from the jump as the 1st-place @celtics get their 11th win a row! 🍀📈



Brown: 29 PTS, 5 3PM,

Tatum: 27 PTS (9-13 FGM), 4-5 3PM, 5 AST



29-3 at home 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hd2NYHZRMY