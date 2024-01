NBA／卡萊爾讚現役最像諾維茨基 馬卡南：給了我動力

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton combine for 62 points as the @utahjazz win their 6th-straight game and move to 12-2 over their last 14! 🔥



Markkanen: 32 PTS (10/15 FGM), 10 REB

Sexton: 30 PTS (season high), 4 3PM, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/kEDFdZYoX7