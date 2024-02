全為騙補貼！印度集體婚禮逾200對新人「假結婚」 下場慘了

#RamRajya #NayaBharat & #DoubleEngineSarkar



Date: 25th Jan



In Ballia of BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh under Mass Marriage Program to avail ₹51,000 from Government:



■ Women marry themselves {not each other

● Couples Get Married Again &

■ Brothers & Sisters {Fake} marry each other pic.twitter.com/KKWZdKfE9T