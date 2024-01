印度羽賽／外媒盼重新考慮退休一事 戴資穎回應令人惋惜

#IndiaOpen2024 #IndiaOpenSuper750



Asked Tai Tzu Ying if there's any chance she'll reconsider that 2024 will be the last year on tour. With a big smile she says... she's not going to. Seems like her mind is made up after all. 🥲https://t.co/FXqFWLztZZ pic.twitter.com/4KsEk8Xchq