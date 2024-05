NBA／馬刺狀元溫班亞瑪獲最佳新秀 分享第一年心路歷程

𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙞 𝙎𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤

...the future is going to be fun 🖤



Written & narrated by Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/mwyJVUebzV